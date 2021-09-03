 Skip to main content
Red Hawks compete in B.A.S.S. Nation state qualifier
  Updated
Daniel Brackett

Catawba Valley Community College angler Daniel Brackett holds up the fish he caught during the North Carolina B.A.S.S. Nation qualifier last weekend on the Roanoke River in Plymouth. Brackett was the highest-finishing Red Hawk with a fourth-place finish as a co-angler.

 Photo courtesy of Catawba Valley Athletics

PLYMOUTH — Members of the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team participated in the North Carolina B.A.S.S. Nation qualifier on the Roanoke River last weekend.

Every Red Hawk angler brought fish to the scales during the tournament, which was Catawba Valley's first of the fall.

Among the Catawba Valley anglers participating in the tournament were Nathan Dellinger, Justin Eggers, Nathan Smith, Lucas Oliver, Caleb Lonca, Hunter Keller, Wes Smith, Daniel Brackett, Brooke Armstrong and Carson Eckard.

Catawba Valley angler Daniel Brackett was the highest-finishing Red Hawk in fourth place as a co-angler. He can still make the state team if someone who finished in first, second or third place doesn’t go to the divisional tournament.

The Red Hawks will be sending two teams to Chickamauga Lake in Tennessee for the Jacob Wheeler Foundation Tournament Sept. 24-25.

Following that tournament, two Catawba Valley anglers will fish in Lake Dardenelle in Arkansas on Oct. 5-10 before the entire Red Hawk bass fishing team is on the water at Chickamauga Lake on Oct. 22 for a Major League Fishing event.

