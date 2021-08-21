Red Hawks compete at Bassmaster College Series Nationals

“It was a very good experience going to New York,” Black said. “We caught a lot of fish, but just at the wrong time. I wish the tournament would have turned out differently, but any time you get to compete in a national championship you know you’ve done something right.”

The third and final Catawba Valley team — Lane Bailey and Justin Eggers — caught seven bass weighing 14 pounds, 2 ounce.

“New York was a different animal to say the least, but that is why we were there,” Bailey said. “You take the best college fishermen in the country, and they go at it for a few days to see who the ‘top dog’ is. Regardless of whether we did good or not, it is a blessing to get there. I sure am going to miss wearing those Red Hawk jerseys on stage.”

Last weekend’s tournament was the final one at CVCC for anglers Lane Bailey and Jeremy Dellinger.

Bailey has signed with Lenoir-Rhyne University to continue his academic and athletic career, while Dellinger has signed with Erskine College in South Carolina.

“It was a little bittersweet the last morning at take off knowing that I would not be back in that jersey representing CVCC again, but with that being said, I gave it everything I had and I have certainly cherished my time as a Red Hawk,” Dellinger said.