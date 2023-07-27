Catawba Valley Community College and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently had several teams and athletes receive academic honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association for the 2022-23 school year. A total of five teams and 42 student-athletes from the two schools were recognized by the NJCAA.
The CVCC baseball and softball teams and the Caldwell baseball, softball and volleyball teams all achieved cumulative GPAs of 3.0 or higher to earn NJCAA Academic Team of the Year distinctions. In addition, the following student-athletes were named to NJCAA all-academic teams:
First Team (4.0 GPA)
Annie Andrews, CVCC softball
Trace Baker, CVCC baseball
Zoey Boston, Caldwell softball
Andrew Bruss, Caldwell baseball
Sam Carpenter, CVCC baseball
Belle Curry, Caldwell softball
William Griffin, Caldwell baseball
Eli Harpilani, CVCC baseball
Emma Grace Hiatt, Caldwell volleyball
Jillian Jones, CVCC softball
Isaiah Kirby, Caldwell baseball
Luke Maicon, Caldwell baseball
Isaiah Martin, CVCC baseball
Jaden Miller, Caldwell men’s basketball
Brandon Morgan, Caldwell men’s basketball
Kiana Mullner, CVCC softball
Grace Nelson, CVCC volleyball
Catherine Pate, Caldwell volleyball
Abbey Smith, CVCC volleyball
Keziah Soogrim, CVCC women’s basketball
Second Team (3.8 to 3.99 GPA)
Chol Adichol, CVCC men’s basketball
Ian Anderson, CVCC baseball
Matt Beisecker, CVCC baseball
Connor Bradley, CVCC baseball
Kenley Jackson, Caldwell softball
Evan Johnson, Caldwell baseball
Preston Rutledge, CVCC cross country
Dalton Stikeleather, Caldwell baseball
Third Team (3.6 to 3.79 GPA)
Jacob Bebber, Caldwell baseball
Aidan Cannady, CVCC baseball
Bryson Chandler, CVCC baseball
Ben Elkins, Caldwell baseball
Tim Flannagan, CVCC baseball
Arin Gains, Caldwell baseball
Blake Hollar, Caldwell baseball
Samantha Huffman, Caldwell volleyball
Breon Ishmael, Caldwell baseball
Alyssa Kropski, CVCC softball
Savannah Mooney, Caldwell volleyball
Walker Pedante, Caldwell baseball
Carter Starnes, CVCC baseball
Abi Teague, CVCC softball
Cody Dalton from Catawba Valley Community College and Jeff Link from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute provided the information that was included in this story.