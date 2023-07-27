Catawba Valley Community College and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently had several teams and athletes receive academic honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association for the 2022-23 school year. A total of five teams and 42 student-athletes from the two schools were recognized by the NJCAA.

The CVCC baseball and softball teams and the Caldwell baseball, softball and volleyball teams all achieved cumulative GPAs of 3.0 or higher to earn NJCAA Academic Team of the Year distinctions. In addition, the following student-athletes were named to NJCAA all-academic teams:

First Team (4.0 GPA)

Annie Andrews, CVCC softball

Trace Baker, CVCC baseball

Zoey Boston, Caldwell softball

Andrew Bruss, Caldwell baseball

Sam Carpenter, CVCC baseball

Belle Curry, Caldwell softball

William Griffin, Caldwell baseball

Eli Harpilani, CVCC baseball

Emma Grace Hiatt, Caldwell volleyball

Jillian Jones, CVCC softball

Isaiah Kirby, Caldwell baseball

Luke Maicon, Caldwell baseball

Isaiah Martin, CVCC baseball

Jaden Miller, Caldwell men’s basketball

Brandon Morgan, Caldwell men’s basketball

Kiana Mullner, CVCC softball

Grace Nelson, CVCC volleyball

Catherine Pate, Caldwell volleyball

Abbey Smith, CVCC volleyball

Keziah Soogrim, CVCC women’s basketball

Second Team (3.8 to 3.99 GPA)

Chol Adichol, CVCC men’s basketball

Ian Anderson, CVCC baseball

Matt Beisecker, CVCC baseball

Connor Bradley, CVCC baseball

Kenley Jackson, Caldwell softball

Evan Johnson, Caldwell baseball

Preston Rutledge, CVCC cross country

Dalton Stikeleather, Caldwell baseball

Third Team (3.6 to 3.79 GPA)

Jacob Bebber, Caldwell baseball

Aidan Cannady, CVCC baseball

Bryson Chandler, CVCC baseball

Ben Elkins, Caldwell baseball

Tim Flannagan, CVCC baseball

Arin Gains, Caldwell baseball

Blake Hollar, Caldwell baseball

Samantha Huffman, Caldwell volleyball

Breon Ishmael, Caldwell baseball

Alyssa Kropski, CVCC softball

Savannah Mooney, Caldwell volleyball

Walker Pedante, Caldwell baseball

Carter Starnes, CVCC baseball

Abi Teague, CVCC softball

Cody Dalton from Catawba Valley Community College and Jeff Link from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute provided the information that was included in this story.