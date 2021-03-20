Red Hawks’ Carmon named NJCAA player of the week

Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball player Kelis Carmon has been named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Player of the Week.

Carmon is the fifth different Red Hawk athlete to win a weekly honor from the NJCAA this school year — the most in a single school year in school history.

She joins Red Hawk athletes Caitlin Dailey (volleyball), Brett Banks (baseball), Chandler Blackwelder (baseball) and Cali Hinnant (softball) as weekly award winners from the NJCAA in 2020-21.

“It’s special,” Carmon said of her weekly honor. “I feel great that this happened, but we’ve got to keep working because our season isn’t over.”

The freshman from Wendell averaged 25.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last week, and she also made 45 percent of her shots from the field.

Carmon’s 30-point performance last past Saturday at Cape Fear made her just the sixth CVCC women’s basketball player to record a 30-point game and the first-ever freshman to achieve that mark.

“Scoring 30 points last week was pretty cool, but I’m trying to get even more,” Carmon said. “I’ve just got to keep working.”