Red Hawks’ Blackwelder wins weekly NJCAA honor again

For the second time this season, Catawba Valley Community College second baseman Chandler Blackwelder has been named Player of the Week by the National Junior College Athletic Association for games played April 19-25.

Blackwelder was grateful when he found out he’d been selected by the NJCAA for yet another weekly honor.

“I am so thankful to have such a good support system, team and coaching staff who believe in me and motivate me constantly,” Blackwelder said. “I will always appreciate any recognition I receive. It truly is an honor. However, this award is not the goal. The goal is to win and do all that I can to contribute to my team’s overall success.”

Blackwelder tallied a .643 batting average with four home runs and 12 RBIs during the week of April 19-25. The highlight of his impressive week came during Game 1 of April 25’s conference doubleheader against Guilford Tech when he recorded three home runs and a program-record 10 RBIs in a 23-11 CVCC victory.

The second baseman from Salisbury entered Saturday leading the Red Hawks in a number of categories, including hits (76), triples (5), home runs (14), RBIs (58) and batting average (.487).