Red Hawks bass fishing signs Eckard to 2021-22 class

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team has added to its 2021-22 recruiting class, signing local angler Carson Eckard.

A Bethlehem native, Eckard is excited to join the Red Hawks on the water starting this fall.

“I’ve fished for about five years, but I’ve always dreamed of going pro. From everyone I’ve talked to, they’ve told me fishing in college is the first step of that journey,” Eckard said. “Signing today with CVCC gives me confidence. I don’t know how to describe it in words.”

Eckard, who found out about CVCC’s bass fishing program through his father Jason, enjoys several aspects of angling.

“It’s the competitiveness, the struggle and figuring out new things,” he said. “I just love the adrenaline rush.”

CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo is excited to add Eckard to her program.

“Carson is going to be a great addition to our team,” Mayo said. “He has been fishing local tournaments for several years now, and I’m looking forward to seeing him succeed on the collegiate level.”