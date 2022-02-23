Red Hawks avenge loss to Titans with 78-40 victory

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team avenged an early-season loss to Guilford Tech on Monday night, defeating the Titans 78-40 at the Tarlton Complex.

Kelis Carmon paced the Red Hawks (15-6, 12-6 in Region 10) with 16 points. Astou Seck added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Essence Sumner also reached double figures in scoring with 11 points.

Catabwa Valley led 32-24 at halftime of the contest, but exploded in the third quarter to outscore the Titans 28-13 and pull away for the eventual 38-point conference win.

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team returns to action today for its final regular season home game. The Red Hawks welcome Southwest Virginia for “Sophomore Night” at the Tarlton Complex. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.