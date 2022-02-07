 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Hawks avenge loss to Sea Devils
Red Hawks avenge loss to Sea Devils

Kelis Carmon

Catawba Valley Community College’s Kelis Carmon, 24, finished with a team-high 17 points in the Red Hawks’ 64-61 victory over Cape Fear on Saturday in Hickory. The win was the ninth straight for CVCC.

 Cody Dalton, Catawba Valley Athletics

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team avenged an earlier loss this season to Cape Fear and extended its winning streak to nine games with a 64-61 victory against the Sea Devils on Saturday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.

With the win, the Red Hawks improve to 12-2 overall and 9-2 in Region 10 play this season.

Kelis Carmon’s layup with 39.8 seconds left in Saturday’s game was the eventual winning score for CVCC, and a pair of free throws by Makayla Weaver helped pad the lead late for the Red Hawks en route to the victory.

Carmon scored a team-high 17 points in the win. Keziah Soogrim added 10 points for the Red Hawks, and teammate Azuria Barrino scored eight points.

Catawba Valley and Cape Fear battled back and forth during Saturday’s game with CVCC taking a 21-15 lead after one quarter, but the visitors rallied to tie the contest at 31-31 by halftime.

The Sea Devils continued that momentum in the third quarter and led 48-46 after three quarters of play, but the Red Hawks would not be denied.

Despite foul trouble, Carmon returned late to put in the go-ahead score and help her team avenge its last loss — a 66-64 defeat to Cape Fear in Wilmington on Dec. 18.

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team returns to action today for another important home conference contest against USC Salkehatchie. Tipoff between the Red Hawks and Indians is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.

