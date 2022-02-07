Red Hawks avenge loss to Sea Devils

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team avenged an earlier loss this season to Cape Fear and extended its winning streak to nine games with a 64-61 victory against the Sea Devils on Saturday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.

With the win, the Red Hawks improve to 12-2 overall and 9-2 in Region 10 play this season.

Kelis Carmon’s layup with 39.8 seconds left in Saturday’s game was the eventual winning score for CVCC, and a pair of free throws by Makayla Weaver helped pad the lead late for the Red Hawks en route to the victory.

Carmon scored a team-high 17 points in the win. Keziah Soogrim added 10 points for the Red Hawks, and teammate Azuria Barrino scored eight points.

Catawba Valley and Cape Fear battled back and forth during Saturday’s game with CVCC taking a 21-15 lead after one quarter, but the visitors rallied to tie the contest at 31-31 by halftime.

The Sea Devils continued that momentum in the third quarter and led 48-46 after three quarters of play, but the Red Hawks would not be denied.