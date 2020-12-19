Red Hawks announce 9 softball signings for 2021-22

“Kendall is another athlete who can play multiple positions, and we are absolutely thrilled to have join our program,” Bumgarner said. “Kendall can play anywhere in the infield or outfield. She is also a threat to put constant pressure on the defense when she is hitting and gets on base a high percentage of the time. She will do big things while wearing a Red Hawk uniform.”

Brianna Broome, 3B/1B, North Lincoln (travel team - Lake Norman Fury)

“Brianna brings a tremendous work ethic with her to ‘the Valley,’” Bumgarner said. “She is a solid fielder and has good pop with her bat. She has a toughness that will benefit everyone in our program. She will be a big part of our success over the next few years.”

Kensley Southers, OF, Bandys (travel team - Heat)

“The Red Hawks are getting a hard-working player in Kensley,” Bumgarner said. “She can burn up the base paths and put pressure on the defense when hitting, but can also cover some ground in the outfield as well. She adds depth to our outfield group.”

Emma Kuproski, OF, East Gaston (travel team - Lake Norman Fury)