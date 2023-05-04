Growing up together in the Raleigh area, Grace Andrews and Keziah Soogrim were the best of friends.

“We had sleepovers and birthday parties,” Soogrim said of herself and Andrews. “I just remember we’d watch movies and play UNO together.”

Growing up, the two particularly bonded through athletic competition.

“We were the only girls playing basketball or football during recess,” Andrews said. “All of the other girls would just be sitting on the playground talking. Keziah and I would be the only ones playing different sports.”

Andrews and Soogrim were classmates during their time at Green Elementary School in Raleigh and at Durant Middle School in Raleigh — until Andrews moved 45 minutes away to Hillsborough following sixth grade to be closer to family.

“After I moved, we lost contact a little bit,” Andrews said of herself and Soogrim. “We went our separate ways. We didn’t talk.”

Both went on to be standout varsity athletes — Soogrim in women’s basketball at Sanderson High School and Andrews in softball at Orange High School — before the most unexpected of reunions took place at Catawba Valley Community College.

After both signed to compete in athletics at Catawba Valley Community College, Andrews was in the Walmart across from the CVCC campus when she found a familiar face.

“I heard my name, and it was Keziah and her mom standing there waving at me,” Andrews said. “I was surprised to see she was coming to CVCC. I called my mom after I left Walmart and told her I couldn’t believe it.”

Soogrim felt so many emotions in that moment.

“It was funny because I don’t think Grace realized who I was because we lost contact for a long time,” Soogrim said. “For most of high school we didn’t have contact with each other. She was looking at me trying to figure out who I was.”

Since that moment, the two have rekindled the friendship that they had growing up as young children, and they’ve supported each other at their games.

Andrews would leave her softball practices in the fall to come to Soogrim’s women’s basketball games, sitting across from the Red Hawks’ bench.

“It feels good to know that you have that support,” Soogrim said. “We don’t play the same sport, but we know what it’s like to be a college athlete. Support means everything to us, especially when we aren’t that close to home. Even some of my teammates are really cool with Grace, and they even came to see one of Grace’s games.”

Soogrim returned the favor this spring, attending many of Andrews’ softball games.

“A lot of people who come to watch my softball games ask who (Soogrim) is,” Andrews said. “I tell them and how we know each other. They find it pretty cool. They are happy for me that I have someone that is willing to come watch me play and that I’m willing to go watch her play. Even though I don’t play basketball, I’m not going to sit back from going to support her at her games.”

The most rewarding part of the experience for both Andrews and Soogrim is seeing each other succeed.

Andrews watched Soogrim and the Red Hawk women’s basketball team make its first-ever appearance in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II tournament in Michigan last month.

“I would have gone to watch her in Michigan, but that was a bit of a stretch,” Andrews said with a laugh.

Soogrim has been able to watch Andrews and the Red Hawk softball team climb to eighth in the national rankings and set many program records this spring with a chance to punch their ticket to the national tournament this weekend.

“I’m really rooting for them,” Soogrim said. “I hope they go to nationals. Since it’s close in Spartanburg, I could make it down there.”

After their time at CVCC is completed, Soogrim plans to study Speech Therapy while Andrews wants to study Criminal Justice or Forensic Profiling. Both are undecided on their college choice.

Regardless of what happens this weekend and in their future college decisions, Soogrim and Andrews have made a bond that will last forever.

“Once we leave CVCC, we don’t have to talk every single day to know that we are lifelong friends,” Andrews said.

Soogrim agrees.

“This is something I’ll keep with me forever,” Soogrim said. “Even if we don’t go to the same college after CVCC, I can still hang out with her or call her and talk to her or text her.”