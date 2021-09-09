Red Hawks add McNair to men’s hoops coaching staff

Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball coach Bryan Garmroth announces the addition of Leonard McNair to the Red Hawks’ coaching staff.

McNair fills a spot on the staff vacated by Jalen Cannady, who was recently named a graduate assistant coach for the Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball program.

“I’m very excited to join a high level coaching staff decorated for their success and consistency,” McNair said. “I look forward to learning from and working in tandem with this staff as we continue our mission of guiding and mentoring our young men to seeing the best versions of themselves in this sport and human beings. I have very much so enjoyed working with our group thus far. Their growth has been a joy to watch, and we’re just getting started.”

A Pittsboro native, McNair comes to CVCC after spending the past two seasons as an assistant boys basketball coach under Evan Fancourt at Page High School in Greensboro.

He was part of a Pirates program that won 29 games during the past two seasons, including the 2021 Metro 4A Conference championship. Page also advanced to the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs twice.