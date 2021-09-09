Red Hawks add McNair to men’s hoops coaching staff

Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball coach Bryan Garmroth announces the addition of Leonard McNair to the Red Hawks’ coaching staff.
McNair fills a spot on the staff vacated by Jalen Cannady, who was recently named a graduate assistant coach for the Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball program.
“I’m very excited to join a high level coaching staff decorated for their success and consistency,” McNair said. “I look forward to learning from and working in tandem with this staff as we continue our mission of guiding and mentoring our young men to seeing the best versions of themselves in this sport and human beings. I have very much so enjoyed working with our group thus far. Their growth has been a joy to watch, and we’re just getting started.”
A Pittsboro native, McNair comes to CVCC after spending the past two seasons as an assistant boys basketball coach under Evan Fancourt at Page High School in Greensboro.
He was part of a Pirates program that won 29 games during the past two seasons, including the 2021 Metro 4A Conference championship. Page also advanced to the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs twice.
During his time at Page, McNair also served as the head coach of the JV boys basketball program, leading the Pirates’ JV team to 19 wins.
A three-year guard for the Guilford College Quakers under head coach Tom Palombo, McNair was part of a Guilford College men’s basketball team that won an Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship in 2017 and made a second-round appearance in the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament that same season.
McNair started his coaching journey as student assistant coach for his alma mater in 2018.
On top of his coaching resume, McNair also founded his own company in 2018 — Tranquil Ambitions LLC, which is a basketball marketing company aimed at connecting basketball players with opportunities to advance thru scholarship or professional opportunities through film sharing and exposure.
Garmroth is thrilled to add McNair to his staff.
“We are excited to have Coach McNair join us,” Garmroth said. “He played at Guilford College, and served as a student assistant there where he worked for Coach (Tom) Palombo who is one of the best in the business. He is very good with individual skill work and has very good connections in the state in recruiting. He has a real hunger to be involved in all aspects of our program and will bring us great energy and enthusiasm.”