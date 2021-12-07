Red Hawks add cross country team

Dr. Fountain has been coaching and assisting sports programs in Catawba County for more than 20 years. He brings a passion for running to the athletes from years of experience competing in 5K, 10K, half and full marathons, as well as being a varsity athlete at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

“It is an honor for us to start a new program at CVCC,” Fountain said. “Catawba County has a wealth of talented runners that can team together to compete in the junior college ranks. Red Hawk Nation is about creating champions. CVCC has shown this in athletics with volleyball, baseball, softball, basketball, esports and bass fishing. Our goal is to continue that tradition of excellence. We are already working to ensure that we put our fastest-foot forward to coach this program. We need to grow together to be the best students, athletes and citizens in our community. We can run together to make a positive difference.”