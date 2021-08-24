Red Hawks' 2021 golf tournament set for Sept. 20

Catawba Valley Community College's 2021 golf tournament is set for Monday, Sept. 20 at Catawba Country Club in Newton.
The four-person team scramble format tournament features both morning and afternoon tee times. The cost for registration is $150 for an individual or $600 for a team.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hawks Heroes program, which provides the backbone for financial support for CVCC Athletics. Funds raised from the tournament will help provide scholarships for Red Hawk student athletes, athletic facility improvements and other program needs.
Sponsorship levels for the tournament are available and include Presenting sponsorship ($10,000), Gold sponsorship ($5,000), Silver sponsorship ($2,500), Player Gift Sponsor ($2,000), Beverage Sponsor ($1,500), Mark Story $1 Million Shot Sponsor ($1,000), Lunch Sponsor ($1,000), Fire Truck Ball Drop Sponsor ($1,000), Foursome plus Hole Sponsor ($800), Longest Drive/Closest to the Pin ($500) and Hole Sponsor ($250).
Full details of each sponsorship level and package is available at gocvcc.com/golftournament.
Participants in the golf tournament can also purchase a Super Ticket Package for $100, which includes entry into the putting contest, entry into the Fire Truck Ball Drop, two mulligans and one ticket in the Golf Surprise Raffle Drawing.
Also available for purchase will be a Long Drive by golf pro Trent Scruggs on Hole No. 2 as well as a CVCC wine tasting and craft beer stand. Lunch for the event will take place at noon.
For more information or to register and/or sponsor the event, contact Terri Livingston at 828-327-7000, ext. 4510, or email tlivingston@cvcc.edu.
To complete the registration form, make checks payable to: Catawba Valley Community College, c/o Terri Livingston, 2550 U.S. Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602.