Red Hawks' 2021 golf tournament set for Sept. 20

The Catawba Valley Community College Athletic Department announces the date and details for its 2021 golf tournament, which is set for Monday, Sept. 20 at Catawba Country Club in Newton.

The four-person team scramble format tournament features both morning and afternoon tee times. The cost for registration is $150 for an individual or $600 for a team.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hawks Heroes program, which provides the backbone for financial support for CVCC Athletics. Funds raised from the tournament will help provide scholarships for Red Hawk student athletes, athletic facility improvements and other program needs.

Sponsorships levels for the tournament are available and include Presenting sponsorship ($10,000), Gold sponsorship ($5,000), Silver sponsorship ($2,500), Player Gift Sponsor ($2,000), Beverage Sponsor ($1,500), Mark Story $1 Million Shot Sponsor ($1,000), Lunch Sponsor ($1,000), Fire Truck Ball Drop Sponsor ($1,000), Foursome plus Hole Sponsor ($800), Longest Drive/Closest to the Pin ($500) and Hole Sponsor ($250).

Full details of each sponsorship level and package is available at gocvcc.com/golftournament.