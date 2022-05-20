Red Hawk softball camps set for June 13-15

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team is hosting its summer camps on June 13-15 at the Highland Recreation Center.

The camps will be from 9-11:30 a.m. for ages 8-11 and from noon until 3 p.m. for ages 12 and up.

Campers should bring a glove, bat and cleats. Instruction will emphasize hitting, fielding, pitching and base running.

Catawba Valley Community College softball coaching staff, current Red Hawk softball players and NCAA Division I college players will provide the instruction.

The cost of the camps is $60 per camper. Cash or check payment should be made by the first day of camp.

For more information, contact Catawba Valley head softball coach Josh Bumgarner at jbumgarner918@cvcc.edu.