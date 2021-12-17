Red Hawk men’s basketball hosting CVCC Invitational

CODY DALTON Special to the Record
The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team is hosting the Catawba Valley Invitational today and Saturday at the Tarlton Complex.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The Red Hawks welcome Combine Academy, Hosanna Community College and cross-county rival Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute for the two-day event.
Friday’s action features Caldwell versus Combine Academy at 4 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. contest between host Catawba Valley and Hosanna.
On Saturday, Caldwell faces Hosanna in the opening contest at 1 p.m., with Catawba Valley and Combine Academy closing out the two-day event at 3 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!