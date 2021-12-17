Red Hawk men’s basketball hosting CVCC Invitational

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team is hosting the Catawba Valley Invitational today and Saturday at the Tarlton Complex.

The Red Hawks welcome Combine Academy, Hosanna Community College and cross-county rival Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute for the two-day event.

Friday’s action features Caldwell versus Combine Academy at 4 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. contest between host Catawba Valley and Hosanna.

On Saturday, Caldwell faces Hosanna in the opening contest at 1 p.m., with Catawba Valley and Combine Academy closing out the two-day event at 3 p.m.