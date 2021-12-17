 Skip to main content
Red Hawk men’s basketball hosting CVCC Invitational
Demetrius Washington

Catawba Valley Community College sophomore men’s basketball player Demetrius Washington, 1, drives to the basket in a game earlier this season. The Red Hawks will host the Catawba Valley Invitational today and Saturday at the Tarlton Complex.

 Cody Dalton, Catawba Valley Athletics

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team is hosting the Catawba Valley Invitational today and Saturday at the Tarlton Complex.

The Red Hawks welcome Combine Academy, Hosanna Community College and cross-county rival Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute for the two-day event.

Friday’s action features Caldwell versus Combine Academy at 4 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. contest between host Catawba Valley and Hosanna.

On Saturday, Caldwell faces Hosanna in the opening contest at 1 p.m., with Catawba Valley and Combine Academy closing out the two-day event at 3 p.m.

