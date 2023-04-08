The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball program will be holding an open tryout for unsigned high school seniors and college transfers on Sunday, April 16, from 2-4 p.m.

The open tryout will take place at the Tarlton Complex, located at 2550 U.S. Highway 70 SE in Hickory.

Prospective student-athletes participating in the open tryout should bring a current physical and wear appropriate gear and shoes to participate in the skills and drills taking place.

For more information, contact CVCC basketball coaches Shawn Johnson at bballjunkie111@gmail.com or Michael Ervin at michaelervin@burke.k12.nc.us or call 828-205-5818.