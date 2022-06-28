Red Hawk fishing adds Oakboro angler Eury

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team is going back to the recruiting well once again — this time signing Oakboro angler Dalton Eury to its 2022-23 class.

Red Hawk bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo is excited to add Eury to her roster starting this fall.

“Dalton has had a lot of experience fishing tournaments,” Mayo said. “He traveled quite a bit as high school angler — not only in North Carolina, but to many of the same out-of-state fisheries that we will travel to in the college series events as well. His knowledge and experience will help strengthen our already stout freshmen class.”

Eury has a number of impressive finishes on his high school resume, including winning the high school championship at the North Carolina Bassmaster High School and Junior Series on Lake Tillery this past October.

He also won the 2019-20 North Carolina Team Trail championship through The Bass Federation’s Student Angler Federation (TBF-SAF) and finished in first place in the SAF High School division of the Lake Norman Open in 2019-20.

Eury has qualified for both the Major League Fishing High School National Championship and World Finals three times.

“I am excited to continue my education and fishing career at CVCC and join the excellent fishing team,” Eury said. “This is a wonderful program at CVCC, and I am thrilled to have a chance to be a part of it. I am also excited to a part of the marine mechanic program at CVCC. I am looking forward to being a student at Catawba Valley Community College.”

The Red Hawks recently completed their spring season — finishing 15th in the final Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings. It was the highest finish in program history.

CVCC also has four anglers — Lane Bailey, Justin Eggers, Hunter Keller and Wes Smith — who have qualified to fish in the Bassmaster College Series National Championship this September.