Red Hawk bass fishing kicks off 2022 in Florida
Red Hawk bass fishing kicks off 2022 in Florida

CVCC bass fishing team

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team, pictured here during a team tournament last weekend, begins the 2022 calendar year today at the 2022 Major League Fishing Southeastern Conference tournament on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida.

 Photo courtesy of Catawba Valley Athletics

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team kicks off the 2022 calendar year at the 2022 Major League Fishing Southeastern Conference tournament on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida.

Five Red Hawk teams (10 total anglers) are competing in the season-opening event with the chance to earn points towards the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings.

“The Red Hawks are ready to kick off the 2022 year,” said Catawba Valley head bass fishing coach Angela Mayo. “January is a great time to fish in Florida so I expect some big bags to be brought to the scales. We have had four solid days of practice this week, and I think they are ready to go.”

This weekend’s tournament marks the first of two in a row for the Red Hawks at the Harris Chain of Lakes. The Red Hawks will also be competing in the Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops Jan. 21-22.

Mayo believes this first tournament experience will be helpful in the weeks to come.

"The timing worked out really well on these two tournaments,” Mayo said. "Rather than having to start completely from ground zero for our second tournament, our anglers will have something to build on after this week’s event."

The Red Hawks blast off at 7:15 a.m. today and the weigh-in takes place at 3 p.m. The weigh-in will be broadcast on the Major League Fishing website at www.majorleaguefishing.com.

