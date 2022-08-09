 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Hawk baseball prospect camp now set for Sept. 11

  • Updated
Catawba Valley Red Hawks

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program has rescheduled its prospect camp for Sunday, Sept. 11 at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

Registration for the camp starts at 11:30 a.m. except for pitchers, which starts at 2 p.m. The camp, which is for rising high school freshmen through 2022 high school graduates and college transfers, starts at 1 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m.

The camp will feature a CVCC baseball pro style workout, and college coaches will be in attendance.

The cost of the prospect camp is $125 for two-way players, $100 for position players and $75 for pitchers only.

For more information or to register, please contact Catawba Valley head baseball coach Marshall McDonald at mmcdonald@cvcc.edu.

Serena Williams announces she's retiring from tennis

