Red Hawk anglers Seagle, Dellinger sign with Erskine

A four-time national tournament qualifier with the Red Hawks, Seagle is thankful for his journey at Catawba Valley Community College with its bass fishing program.

“We’re very grateful to Catawba Valley for accepting us into their family and giving us this opportunity to sign with a four-year college,” Seagle said.

Many of the memories Dellinger made during the past two years at CVCC have shaped not only his career as an angler, but also his life.

“There have been some special moments,” Dellinger said. “I’ve qualified for a national championship twice, which is special, but there are some moments that you just have to step back and appreciate like the laughs, all the houses and lakes we’ve been to, all the scenarios and all the things you’ve seen on the lakes. You can’t replace them.”

Mayo is proud of both Seagle and Dellinger for what they’ve done for her program in its first two years of existence.

“Jeremy and Adam have been good leaders for our team along with Lane Bailey and Caleb Lonca, who are going to sign to compete on the four-year level later,” Mayo said. “It’s awesome seeing them from their freshman year in their first tournament when they were scared to now being confident fishermen going on to established four-year programs.”

Seagle and Dellinger aren’t done competing for the Red Hawks just yet. They return to action with the entire CVCC bass fishing next week for the Boat U.S. National Championship, which takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at Lake Murray in South Carolina.