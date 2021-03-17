Red Hawk anglers finish strong in Kentucky’s Big Bass Bash

Despite some difficulty early in the tournament, Eggers caught a bass weighing 3.02 pounds on his second day of competition, which put him in 129th place.

Mayo was thrilled with the showing from all three of her Red Hawk anglers in the event, including the tournament-saving heroics of Black.

“Considering the bad start that Justin and Hayden had at Kentucky Lake, I'm really impressed with their performance,” Mayo said. “They had severe boat issues the first day of practice and if Spencer had not been able to join them for the tournament, they would not have been able to compete. Spencer really stepped up. When he heard about the boat issues, he jumped in his truck and took off with his boat to join them in the tournament.”

Black, who wasn’t originally scheduled to compete in the event but made the trip to Kentucky, caught one big bass on day two, which weighed 2.03 pounds, putting him in 259th place.

Overall, the event was a success for the Red Hawks, who earned double points in the Bass Pro Shops Team of the Year standings. CVCC is currently the top-ranked junior college and 22nd overall in the standings, which were released on March 7.

“One key to our success is that we don't let each other fail,” Mayo said. “Spencer taking off to Kentucky at a moments notice is a perfect example. This team never gives up.”