Red Hawk AD Schroeder honored by CVCC Board of Trustees

Under Schroeder’s leadership, Red Hawk Athletics have won a combined 29 championships and reached national tournaments six times.

He also helped rebrand the athletics program in 2014 and helped its expansion in 2019 when it added bass fishing, beach volleyball and esports.

“When we were fortunate enough to bring Nick Schroeder to Catawba Valley Community College, I knew that we had the right person that was focused on the right things, which are student first and athlete second,” Hinshaw said. “He has demonstrated that every year since the day he walked on this campus. The success of our programs and the success and recognition that he has received is well deserved. We are just so thrilled that Nick is a part of Red Hawk Nation.”

Past all of the athletic accolades, Schroeder has overseen an athletic department at Catawba Valley that has sent more than 250 student-athletes on to the next level.

“Championships, wins and awards are great, but the most meaningful part of my job is when an alumni comes back and tells me that they wish they could have been at Catawba Valley for their whole college experience,” Schroeder said. “That is the type of culture and community we try to build here each and every day at Red Hawk Nation.”