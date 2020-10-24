Ranked Tar Heels, Wolfpack meet in instate rivalry

CHAPEL HILL — Both North Carolina coach Mack Brown and North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren want to see how their team responds to setbacks entering today's renewal of the instate rivalry.

And it comes in a higher-profile setting than usual, too, considering both programs are ranked in the AP Top 25 entering the game for the first time in 27 years.

For the 14th-ranked Tar Heels, the question is how they respond to their first loss in nearly a year after a poor first-half performance that set up a loss at Florida State. And the 23rd-ranked Wolfpack will play for the first time since losing starting quarterback Devin Leary to a serious leg injury that could sideline him for the rest of the regular season.

UNC (3-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had won six straight games and climbed to No. 5 in the poll, the program’s highest ranking since 1997. But the Tar Heels had a mistake-filled first half at FSU to fall behind 31-7, then had a frantic comeback before losing 31-28.

“As we told the players, we weren’t ready to be the No. 5 team in the country week after week, because we didn’t play well enough to do that,” Brown said. “They’re aware of that, and they know that.”