Ramsey, No. 14 Northwestern top Auburn in Citrus Bowl

The Tigers failed to convert 10 of their first 11 third downs, were unsuccessful on their first two fourth-down tries and mustered 361 yards and 18 first downs. For the game, the Tigers were 2 of 13 on third downs.

Ramsey put Northwestern ahead 14-0 on first-quarter TD passes of 35 yards to Chiaokhiao-Bowman and 6 yards to Raine. His final touchdown pass, to Lees, put the Wildcats ahead 35-13 midway through the fourth quarter.

Both teams were without major contributors because of COVID-19 protocols, injuries and opt-outs. Auburn running back Tank Bigsby didn't make the trip for medical reasons, and top wideout Anthony Schwartz and defensive back Roger McCreary opted out to prepare for the NFL draft.

COACHES OLD AND NEW

The game was the final one in the 51-year coaching career of 73-year-old defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz, who spent the past 13 seasons at Northwestern. Hankwitz was a part of 400 victories throughout his career at nine schools and was the defensive coordinator for Colorado's 1990 national championship team.

Bryan Harsin, hired out of Boise State to replace Malzahn, was on the field before kickoff and watched the game from a suite.

THE TAKEAWAY