Railsplitters top LR for 1st time

The fourth-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne women’s lacrosse team lost to fifth-seeded Lincoln Memorial for the first time ever during Tuesday’s home game in Hickory. The Bears suffered a heartbreaking 12-11 defeat at the hands of the Railsplitters in the South Atlantic Conference tournament quarterfinals, falling in triple overtime in the longest contest in program history. LR (8-10) had been 7-0 all-time against Lincoln Memorial (12-6) prior to Tuesday’s game, which was held at the Bears’ Moretz Stadium. With the victory, the Railsplitters advanced to today’s SAC semifinal contest against top-seeded Queens (17-0). Lincoln Memorial will face the Royals at 11 a.m. in Hickory, with the SAC finals also scheduled to be held at LR on Sunday at 1 p.m. LR’s Suzy Smith scored a game-high seven goals, and she also dished out two assists. Jolan Moray added one goal and four assists, with Kaitlyn Lehman, Cambrie Cochran and Chloe Christensen recording one goal apiece and Ellie Campbell supplying one assist. Goalkeeper Teanna Sieben played all 66 minutes, 49 seconds for the Bears, finishing with 12 saves. The game-winning goal came from Lincoln Memorial’s Chandler Bell off an assist from Ali Van Der Ziel with 2:11 remaining in the third overtime.