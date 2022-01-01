Railsplitters defeat L-R men

Despite holding a two-point halftime lead, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team couldn’t hold off visiting Lincoln Memorial’s second-half rally on Saturday in Hickory. The Bears lost to the 17th-ranked Railsplitters by a 76-67 final in their first game since Dec. 20 in a contest that was held at L-R’s Shuford Gymnasium.

The Bears (3-9, 2-7 South Atlantic Conference) suffered their seventh consecutive loss and fell to 1-5 at home this season. On the other side, Lincoln Memorial (10-2, 7-2 SAC) earned its seventh win in its last eight games.

Lincoln Memorial’s Jordan Guest was the game’s leading scorer with 27 points, and he also finished with 10 rebounds and four assists. Other double-figure scorers for the Railsplitters included Alex Dahling with 15 points and six boards and Mekell Burries with 14 points.

L-R was paced by 13 points apiece from Jalen Johnson and TJ Nesmith, the latter of whom also had six rebounds and a game-high three blocks. The Bears’ Salle Wilson scored 12 points and dished out four assists, while Kevin Kangu added 10 points.

The Bears visit Queens on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., while Lincoln Memorial hosts Newberry that same day at 4 p.m. L-R then travels to the Railsplitters next Saturday at 4 p.m.

Note: The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team was scheduled to host Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, but that game — along with this past Thursday’s road game at Young Harris and this Wednesday’s trip to Queens — were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The Bears are currently slated to return to action next Saturday at 2 p.m. when they travel to Lincoln Memorial.