Ragin’ Cajuns overcome bad snaps to beat App State

Still, the Ragin' Cajuns appeared in control after Ragas' touchdown runs of 17 and 1 yards in the third quarter made it 24-10.

But after Appalachian State cut the lead to seven on a touchdown run by Camerun Peoples, Boudreaux remarkably sent another snap over the head of the punter, who chased it down and kicked it out of the back of the end zone for a safety with 6:36 left in the game — giving the Mountaineers the ball back down by 24-19.

Ferrod Gardner and Chauncey Manac combined to sack Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas on a fourth-and-9 play at the Lafayette 29.

Still, Lewis and the offense couldn't put the game away. Faced with a fourth-and-2 situation, Napier made the unusual decision to have Lewis take a snap and retreat into the end zone for another safety with 1:46 left instead of going for the first down or risking another bad snap on the punt.

“Do you want to run the snapper and punter out there and try it again?," Napier said. "... We felt like the best opportunity to win was to give up a safety there and not give up another bad play.”

Napier said at that point he wanted to put the game in the hands of his defense.