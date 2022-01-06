Queens hands L-R its 8th straight loss

CHARLOTTE — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team lost its eighth straight game on the road Wednesday, falling to No. 14 Queens by a 71-56 final at the Royals’ Curry Arena. The Bears’ eight-game skid represents their longest losing streak since they dropped 14 in a row during the 2010-11 season.

L-R (3-10, 2-8 South Atlantic Conference) has been held below 60 points four times during its eight-game losing streak, and Wednesday’s defeat followed a 76-67 home loss to 17th-ranked Lincoln Memorial last Saturday. The Bears visit Lincoln Memorial — now ranked 15th — on Saturday at 2 p.m. when they will play their third straight game against a ranked opponent, which has never happened in program history.

Queens (12-2, 8-2) has won its last five games and is 8-1 at home this season. The Royals’ leading scorer in the victory over L-R was Jamari Smith with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while BJ McLaurin had 10 points and six rebounds to go with 10 points and four boards from AJ McKee.

Jalen Johnson scored a game-high 19 points for the Bears, and the redshirt sophomore guard also pulled down five rebounds and dished out four assists. L-R’s Salle Wilson added 11 points, with Kevin Kangu chipping in 10.