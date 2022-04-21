Queens baseball routs LR 18-5

CHARLOTTE — The 22nd-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team suffered its largest loss of the season on the road Tuesday, falling 18-5 at the hands of Queens. The Bears led 5-4 through six innings before giving up four runs in the seventh and 10 in the eighth.

Queens (26-19) outhit the Bears (38-9) 17-11, but LR received two hits including a home run from Anthony Porrino, two hits apiece from Cole Laskowski and Nick Clarno, a homer from Wade Cuda and one hit each from Drew Yniesta, Luis Atiles, Brayden Collett and Erick Ramirez. Porrino’s homer was a solo shot in the fifth, while Cuda blasted a two-run homer in the previous inning.

LR used eight different pitchers, including five in the seventh and eighth innings alone. Each team committed an error in the contest, which was played as a nonconference game despite both squads being members of the South Atlantic Conference.

After improving to 2-6 against LR since 2019, the Royals hosted third-ranked North Greenville on Wednesday before returning to SAC play with a three-game road series against UVA Wise. The teams will play a single game on Friday at 6 p.m. before participating in a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

The Bears host a single game against SAC foe Lincoln Memorial on Friday at 6 p.m. before playing a doubleheader against the Railsplitters on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.