Quartet of CVCC volleyball players receive Region 10 honors

Four sophomore members of the Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team have been honored by Region 10 for their play following the 2021 fall season.

Red Hawks setter Amber Barker and outside hitter Carter Gibson were named Region 10 First Team All-West Division, while Catawba Valley libero Abbey Smith and middle hitter Kennya Sykes were named Region 10 Second Team All-West Division.

“These four have demonstrated tremendous leadership and skill throughout the entire year, and it has been an honor to see them grow into the players they are today,” said CVCC head volleyball coach Madison Pogue of her All-Region selections. “They have put everything they had into this program and for that I am thankful and will miss them incredibly.”

A Gold Hill native, Barker led the Red Hawks in assists for the third straight season, tallying 516 (4.23 per set). Her 54 service aces were also the most for CVCC. She ends her Catawba Valley career with 1,854 assists — the third-most in a career — along with 657 digs and 147 service aces.