Quartet of CVCC volleyball players receive Region 10 honors

Four sophomore members of the Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team have been honored by Region 10 for their play following the 2021 fall season.
Red Hawks setter Amber Barker and outside hitter Carter Gibson were named Region 10 First Team All-West Division, while Catawba Valley libero Abbey Smith and middle hitter Kennya Sykes were named Region 10 Second Team All-West Division.
“These four have demonstrated tremendous leadership and skill throughout the entire year, and it has been an honor to see them grow into the players they are today,” said CVCC head volleyball coach Madison Pogue of her All-Region selections. “They have put everything they had into this program and for that I am thankful and will miss them incredibly.”
A Gold Hill native, Barker led the Red Hawks in assists for the third straight season, tallying 516 (4.23 per set). Her 54 service aces were also the most for CVCC. She ends her Catawba Valley career with 1,854 assists — the third-most in a career — along with 657 digs and 147 service aces.
Gibson, who is from Canton, tallied a team-best 373 kills (3.06 per set). Her 694 career kills rank fifth all-time in a career at CVCC. Lost in her offensive accolades is her strong defensive game where she tallied 355 digs, which ranked second for the Red Hawks this season, to go with 31 blocks.
A Maiden product, Smith paced the Red Hawks' back row with 486 digs this fall. She also tallied 46 service aces this season, which ranked second on the team. Smith completes her CVCC career with 668 digs.
Sykes, who is from Atlanta, Georgia, tallied 47 blocks and 130 kills from her middle hitter position. Her final stats after two seasons at Catawba Valley include 98 blocks, 267 kills and 91 digs.
This was the seventh straight year that Catawba Valley’s volleyball program received four or more All-Region selections.
The Red Hawks recently finished their 2021-22 volleyball season with 17 wins and a 10-2 record in Region 10 West Division play, falling just short of a fourth straight national tournament berth.