Program-record 3 Red Hawks named All-Americans

Catawba Valley Community College second baseman Chandler Blackwelder, catcher Will Samuelson and first baseman James Hinson were named All-Americans by the National Junior College Athletic Association on Wednesday, capping a record-setting season for the Red Hawk baseball program.
This is the first time in Red Hawk baseball program history that there have been multiple All-Americans in one school year and only the second time in CVCC Athletics history that there have been four or more All-Americans named in one school year.
“What an unbelievable accomplishment for these three young men,” said CVCC head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle. “Our program has become used to having a CVCC baseball player named to an All-American team each year, but to have three CVCC baseball players on one All-American team is just overwhelming. It’s a credit to the individual player and their accomplishments for the time, the effort, the work and the production that they achieved.”
The Region 10 Player of the Year, Blackwelder capped off his sophomore season by receiving first team All-American honors as an infielder.
Blackwelder ranked in the top 20 nationally in multiple offensive categories, including his 83 hits (5th), 20 doubles (6th), .856 slugging percentage (6th), 73 runs scored (7th), 16 home runs (10th), five triples (14th) and 65 RBIs (16th).
Hinson, Blackwelder and Samuelson all finished the season with a .441 batting average, which ranked 16th nationally.
“All-American was a goal of mine from the beginning of the season, and to perform well enough to be grouped with the best junior college players in the nation is something that means a whole lot to me,” Blackwelder said. “It is an honor, and I am very grateful to be grouped with players of such high caliber. I can’t thank everyone enough for this recognition along with everyone who supported me and helped me achieve this goal. I think it’s really special for my teammates and I to be recognized together and make a new standard for the Catawba Valley baseball program. It’s something we can enjoy together and having more pride to be Red Hawks.”
Samuelson earned second team All-American honors for the NJCAA as a catcher. He finished the spring leading CVCC in slugging percentage (1.015) and his way to earning All-Region first team honors.
The Charlotte native blasted 10 home runs — tied for the second-most for the Red Hawks — and drove in 35 RBIs.
Also a stout presence behind the plate, Samuelson recorded a .987 fielding percentage in 151 total chances.
“I’m truly blessed, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches pushing me to be the best player I can be,” Samuelson said. “It means a lot to be honored with Chandler and James. Seeing what they were doing at the plate and in the field made me want to work harder.”
Named a third team All-American as an infielder, Hinson finished second nationally with 26 doubles, and he also broke the school record for doubles set by Craig Zalewa in 2016.
Perhaps the most impressive accomplishment for the first baseman from Sylva this season was reaching base safely in 28 straight games and recording a 26-game hitting streak, which is the second-longest streak in program history.
He also reached base safely in 48 of the 51 games he played in for the Red Hawks this season.
“I am truly blessed to receive this award,” Hinson said. “I want to thank the man upstairs for giving me the ability to play this great game. I also want to thank my coaches and teammates for always pushing me to be a better player. I hold myself to a high standard and set the bar high. Receiving this award with Chandler and Will is truly awesome. These two guys are obviously studs on the field, but they are also great teammates and even better people off the field.”
Behind the play of Blackwelder, Samuelson and Hinson, the Red Hawks finished their 2021 spring baseball season with a 41-13 overall record and a 24-2 mark in Region 10 play. The CVCC baseball program also set numerous team and individual records this season, including best winning percentage (.759), runs scored (551), RBIs (476), home runs (68) and doubles (140).
“Sometimes players put in the work and don’t always see the fruits of their labor, but in the case of these three young men they did,” Rozzelle said. “I am happy that I got to be a small part of their journey and watch them grow as people and baseball players. I’m excited to watch their future. It was an honor to have all three of them in our program.”
Blackwelder, Samuelson and Hinson join CVCC volleyball player Aasia McNeill as All-Americans in 2020-21. This is only the second time in the history of the Catawba Valley Community College athletic department that there have been four or more All-Americans in one school year.
58 CVCC athletes make Region 10 All-Academic team
Fifty-eight student-athletes at Catawba Valley Community College have been named to the Region 10 All-Academic team, which was announced this week.
Student-athletes are eligible for the Region 10 All-Academic team if they competed in one of the eligible sports — baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field, court volleyball and beach volleyball — and achieved at least a 3.0 GPA with 12 credit hours passed.
Thirty-two student-athletes from the Catawba Valley baseball program made the All-Region Academic team — the most of any Division I, II or III baseball program in Region 10.
CVCC baseball players making the list included Ian Asken, Chandler Blackwelder, Garrison Bridges, Jackson Brown, Colt Byars, Noah Carter, Walker Case, Chance Daquila, Jordan Davis, Andrew Dye, Brett Eurey, James Goodwin, Mason Herbert, James Hinson, Caeden Howell, Max Hundley, Trey Lambert, Reece Landmark, Peyton Laney, J.D. Lewis, Matias Marchesini, Jonah Milchuck, Jordan Montgomery, Luke Motter, Jarrett Penland, Lane Rhodes, Will Samuelson, Malik Stephens, Masashi Takegama, Sam Walker, Derrius York and Elec Yount.
The Red Hawk women’s basketball program had eight student-athletes make the All-Region Academic team, including Alexandria Barrino, Azuria Barrino, A.J. Davis, Kenzley Dunlap, Camari Jeter, Tre’zha Muhammad, Astou Seck and Essence Sumner.
The eight women’s basketball All-Region Academic selections were also the most of any Region 10 Division I, II or III program.
Seven Catawba Valley softball players were named All-Region Academic, including Kyliee Lapham, Hayley Morrow, Savannah Nolan, Cora Olivares, Lillie Pennington, Madison Ross and Mia Simmons.
Representing the Red Hawk volleyball team program on the All-Region team were six student-athletes — Delaney Conner, Carter Gibson, Kenley Killian, Aasia McNeill, Danielle Moss and Abbey Smith.
The CVCC men's basketball team program had five student-athletes on the All-Region team, including Anthony Isbell, Derrick Molden, Jaylen Prioleau, Cameron Walden and Nash Whitener.
Overall, a total of 849 student-athletes from 28 colleges in Region 10 earned All-Academic team honors with Catawba Valley Community College having the most honorees of any Region 10 Division II program.
Red Hawks hosting basketball camps
The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program is hosting a pair of camps this month. The camps will take place June 28-30 at the Tarlton Complex on CVCC’s main campus.
Two types of camps will be offered, including a youth camp for girls and boys in grades 1-8 and a high school camp for girls in grades 9-12. Each camp costs $100 and includes a free camp T-shirt, with a $50 deposit required by June 15.
Campers will have a chance to work with the CVCC women’s basketball coaching staff and players on fundamentals, individual defenses, individual offenses and shooting technique. Each camper will have the opportunity to improve their skills and develop enthusiasm about the game of basketball.
For more information, please contact CVCC women’s basketball head coach Tisha England at tengland@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000 extension 4014.