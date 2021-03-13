Positive COVID-19 test for Virginia nixes ACC semifinal

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement released by the league that he was “heartbroken” for the student-athletes, coaches and support staff at Duke and Virginia.

“We continue to be led by our ACC Medical Advisory Group and the protocols put in place that have allowed our teams to safely compete during the 2020-21 season,” he said. “We will follow the lead of our medical personnel to ensure the health and safety of our programs remain the top priority.”

The Cavaliers (18-6) are the tournament’s top seed and were coming off a win against Syracuse on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Reece Beekman on Thursday.

While Virginia’s NCAA Tournament status is unclear, the tournament will be held entirely in the state of Indiana to create what NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt has called a “controlled environment” instead of a bubble.

The tournament protocols include requiring each member of a team’s travel party to complete seven negative COVID-19 tests before leaving for Indianapolis. Gavitt has said a team can continue to play if it has five players available through those safety protocols.