Positive COVID-19 cases, injuries force postponement of Saturday's Wake-Duke game

Clawson went on to talk about the outbreaks going on all around the country and in North Carolina.

“How can you not be concerned with what’s going on in our country, our state, our county and our school?” Clawson said. “We are very aware of it and like I said when the season started, we have 11 teams we play but the biggest opponent we have all season is COVID and it's not going to be defeated.”

The university's COVID-19 dashboard shows 101 active cases involving faculty, staff or students. Tony Lo Giudice, assistant health director for Forsyth County, said the rise in students cases is likely related to Halloween events and community spread.

After closing October with new cases totaling in single digits daily, the number of cases at the university began to rise again in November. Wake Forest reported 10 new cases among students on Nov. 5, then 23 on Nov. 9, 22 on Nov. 10, 14 on Nov. 11, 19 on Nov. 12 and 11 on Nov. 13. Totals of new cases daily have fallen to single digits since.

The cancellation of the football game follows an apparent uptick in cases among athletes. Last week the men's soccer team was missing 11 players, including five starters, in a 2-0 loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.