Pittsburgh looks to bounce back from loss in trip to Duke

Some other things to know about today’s Pittsburgh-Duke game:

Defensible ‘D’Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi insists he’s still got confidence in his defense even after it gave up 492 yards against the Hurricanes, the second time the unit has been lit up in a home loss. Western Michigan racked up 517 yards in a stunning September upset.

Narduzzi noted Pitt’s mistakes against Miami were mostly in the first quarter as the Hurricanes raced to a 21-7 lead. The Panthers gave up just a single touchdown after the break, though it came immediately after Pitt tied the game at 31.

“If it would have been a first half and the second half the same, maybe we’re back to square one,” he said. “But we’ve got a good football team and I’ve got a lot of trust and faith in our guys.”

Empty drivesDuke gave up 100 unanswered points from late in the Georgia Tech loss until reserve quarterback Riley Leonard scored on a 2-yard keeper with 7:17 left against Wake Forest, ending a run of 25 straight completed drives (uninterrupted by halftime or the game’s end) without scoring.