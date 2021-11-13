Pickett, No. 25 Pitt escape UNC 30-23 in OT

“It’s awesome but all the records, awards, accolades, it’s really a team effort,” Pickett said. “I want to thank my teammates, coaches. It’s been a heck of a run, but we’re not done yet.”

Maybe not, but Pitt flirted with the idea while letting a 16-point halftime lead slip away. Howell threw for a touchdown and ran for another to get the Tar Heels (5-5, 3-4) within 23-20 with 5:34 to go.

Pitt opted to stay aggressive. Maybe too aggressive. Pickett’s pass on the first snap of the Panthers’ next drive bounced off two pairs of hands before North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel grabbed it at the Pitt 35.

The Tar Heels drove to the Pitt 3 before settling for a game-tying 21-yard field goal by Grayson Atkins on fourth down instead of going for the win in regulation.

It’s a decision that will eat at North Carolina coach Mack Brown for a while. He initially wanted to keep Howell and the offense on the field before changing his mind.

“It’s easy to sit here and second guess myself but if I knew it was going to pour the rain, it would have been more fair to take the one shot,” Brown said.