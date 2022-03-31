Patriots end Caldwell’s 18-game win streak

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team outlasted Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute 9-8 in 11 innings on the road Wednesday at L.P. Frans Stadium, home of the Hickory Crawdads. The Cobras had won a program-record 18 games in a row prior to the defeat.

The Cobras (22-7) surrendered six runs in the top of the first inning before getting on the board thanks to a leadoff home run from Jacob Bebber in the bottom of the fourth. The Patriots (18-11) responded with a two-run homer from Javian Serrano in the fifth before Caldwell scored six times in the sixth to pull within two runs at 8-6.

After tying the game in the seventh courtesy of an RBI fielder’s choice from Michael Logan and an RBI single from Breon Ishmael, Caldwell was unable to score additional runs. In the 11th, Patrick & Henry grabbed a 9-8 lead on an error that allowed Joe Pilewski to score.

The winning pitcher was the Patriots’ Nick Duncan, who tossed 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief with six strikeouts and one walk. Patrick & Henry travels to Gaston College on Saturday for a 2 p.m. doubleheader before wrapping up the three-game series with a single game on Sunday at noon.

Caldwell visits Thomas Nelson for a three-game series this weekend. Saturday’s doubleheader begins at 1 p.m., while Sunday’s single game will start at the same time.