Parham to replace Pait as Caldwell’s baseball coach

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute (CCC&TI) has announced that Frank Pait will step down as head baseball coach effective Feb. 1, with current assistant Gage Parham set to replace him. However, Pait will remain in his role as a CCC&TI transition advisor at the Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy.

Pait was named the first head coach in program history on Feb. 1, 2019, with the Cobras beginning preseason play in the fall of 2019. In his three seasons at the helm, Pait led Caldwell to an 83-29 record, including a 49-9 mark last season.

The Cobras won the Region 10 Division III championship and the National Junior College Athletic Association Mid-Atlantic District Championship Series under Pait’s direction in 2022, and they also finished third at the NJCAA World Series. A Wilkes County native, Pait was also a former head coach at Lenoir-Rhyne and Catawba Valley Community College.

“It has been an honor and privilege to coach baseball at CCC&TI,” said Pait, who thanked Parham and his other assistants, athletic trainer Caitlin Scruggs, Caldwell’s school administration, athletic director Jeff Link and the other athletic coaches for the Cobras.

“It is time to turn the program over to Gage Parham,” said Pait. “He has been a part of the program since day one and is responsible for much of its success. Tyler Deaton will continue to be a great asset as his assistant. I know I am leaving CCC&TI baseball in great hands, and I look forward to taking on the role as an assistant coach and working with Coach Parham and Coach Deaton. This move will allow me to have more time with family and other responsibilities.”

Parham has been an assistant coach since Caldwell began its baseball program in 2019. A Caldwell County native, he played high school baseball at South Caldwell and was a four-year player at Gardner-Webb University. Additionally, prior to joining the Cobras, Parham was an assistant coach at South Caldwell as well as Erskine College and was the head coach for the Lenoir Oilers of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League during the summers of 2018 and 2019.

“I am extremely honored and privileged to be named head baseball coach at CCC&TI,” said Parham. “Being a Caldwell County native, it’s a great opportunity to give back to this community, a community that has had a huge role in molding me into the person and coach that I am today. I want to thank Coach Pait for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this great program from day one and mentoring me along the way.

“I am extremely excited about where we are heading as a program and am looking forward to our goal of bringing a national championship back to Caldwell County and all the great people at CCC&TI,” he added. “I also want to give a big thank you to our athletic director Jeff Link and President Dr. Mark Poarch for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”

Parham, who graduated from Gardner-Webb with a bachelor of science in marketing, resides in Granite Falls. He will serve as the Cobras’ head coach for the first time when they host a doubleheader against Wake Tech on Feb. 4 at Walker Stadium in Lenoir.