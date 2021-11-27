Pair of Red Hawks qualify for NJCAAE playoffs

For the first time in program history, members of the Catawba Valley Community College Esports program have qualified for the postseason through National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE).

The Red Hawks’ DeVante Moore and Ethan Palmberg both qualified for the NJCAAE playoffs after finishing their nine-week regular season of competition. Moore competes in NBA 2K, while Palmberg competes in Madden.

“I am extremely proud of DeVante and Ethan for making history here at Catawba Valley Community College,” said Red Hawk Esports head coach Cody Dalton. “Both now have a chance to make even more history and bring home the first-ever championship to our growing program here at Catawba Valley. I am proud of our entire roster — the largest in program history — for what they achieved this fall.”

Moore is in his second semester of competing on the Catawba Valley Esports team and in his first semester in NBA 2K. He finished the regular season with a 8-1 record, winning his group.

Moore, who is seeded 10th in the NJCAAE NBA 2K21 playoffs, takes on the No. 7 seed from Bryant & Stratton (Wisconsin) — gamertag Sarzzio. Their first-round contest is set for 8 p.m. on Monday.