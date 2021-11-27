Pair of Red Hawks qualify for NJCAAE playoffs

For the first time in program history, members of the Catawba Valley Community College Esports program have qualified for the postseason through National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE).
The Red Hawks’ DeVante Moore and Ethan Palmberg both qualified for the NJCAAE playoffs after finishing their nine-week regular season of competition. Moore competes in NBA 2K, while Palmberg competes in Madden.
“I am extremely proud of DeVante and Ethan for making history here at Catawba Valley Community College,” said Red Hawk Esports head coach Cody Dalton. “Both now have a chance to make even more history and bring home the first-ever championship to our growing program here at Catawba Valley. I am proud of our entire roster — the largest in program history — for what they achieved this fall.”
Moore is in his second semester of competing on the Catawba Valley Esports team and in his first semester in NBA 2K. He finished the regular season with a 8-1 record, winning his group.
Moore, who is seeded 10th in the NJCAAE NBA 2K21 playoffs, takes on the No. 7 seed from Bryant & Stratton (Wisconsin) — gamertag Sarzzio. Their first-round contest is set for 8 p.m. on Monday.
“Honestly, I want to put CVCC on the map for gaming and Esports,” Moore said. “I know the playoffs are going to be really tough. I’ve seen that in scrimmage competition already, but overall I think I feel confident.”
Palmberg finished his regular season with a 6-3 overall record in Madden 21 and recorded a fourth-place finish in his group.
Receiving the No. 14 seed, Palmberg faces James H. (gamertag AuthenticCash, record 10-0) — the No. 3 seed from Louisburg College — in his first-round game. This matchup will take place Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Moore and Palmberg both need to win two of three games played under the NJCAAE rules to advance to the quarterfinals.
Both first-round competitions will be streamed on the Red Hawks’ Twitch page at twitch.tv/cvccredhawks.