ON THE ROAD AGAIN: L-R travels to Wingate for another battle with the Bulldogs

In recent years, every time the Lenoir-Rhyne and Wingate football teams get together, a close game ensues. In fact, each of their past four meetings has been decided by eight points or less.

The Bears have defeated the Bulldogs three straight times, winning last season’s NCAA Division II Showcase Game of the Week in Hickory by a 20-13 final after topping Wingate twice in 2018. Following a 31-24 road victory over the Bulldogs during the 2018 regular season, L-R earned a 21-17 home win over Wingate thanks to what became known as the “Miracle at Moretz” — a double reverse flea flicker that ended with Grayson Willingham finding Riley McGee for a 32-yard touchdown pass with 45 seconds remaining.

Speaking of Willingham, he’s coming off one of the best games of his collegiate career in the Bears’ most recent contest. In L-R’s home opener against Barton two weeks ago, the redshirt senior completed 22 of 27 passes for a career-high 309 yards and two touchdowns.

He’ll need to play at a high level again today if L-R hopes to remain unbeaten against one of its toughest adversaries in the South Atlantic Conference. Both squads are 2-0 both overall and in league play this spring, and the winner of today’s matchup will be the only team in the SAC’s Piedmont Division with an unblemished record.