ON THE ROAD AGAIN: L-R football returns to Virginia to battle UVA Wise

“As it pertains to last week’s game, I thought we had a bit of a slow start on offense, and sometimes there’s a variety of reasons for that, but defensively we pitched a shutout in the first half,” said Jacobs. “When we’re playing good in all three phases at the same time, we’re a tough team.”

L-R also needs to clean up the penalties. After entering the Mars Hill game as one of the least-penalized teams in the country, the Bears committed 11 infractions for 138 yards last Saturday.

“We’ll take gameplay type penalties, if you’re playing hard and it’s an aggressive play that you’re just trying to make,” said Jacobs. “But the dumb ones, the self-inflicted, the personal fouls, those are the ones that are critical. ... And with a young team sometimes those are growing pains, but we’ve got to do better on the self-inflicted ones, and we’ve certainly worked and talked and analyzed and all that stuff to make sure that we’re on track going forward.”

UVA Wise has an offense that likes to employ an up-tempo style. In addition to the aforementioned Gillespie, the Cavs are led by redshirt QB Lendon Redwine (97-of-152 passing for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns against five interceptions) and redshirt senior WR Devin Heckstall (21 catches for 327 yards and four TDs), among others.