ON THE ROAD AGAIN: L-R football returns to Virginia to battle UVA Wise

WISE, Va. — Last week, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team faced off against Mars Hill for the 50th time, earning a 31-16 home win over the Lions to move to 25-24-1 all-time against its in-state rivals. This week, the Bears take on a squad that they have only faced once — the UVA Wise Cavaliers — as they travel to Virginia for the second time this season after defeating nonconference Virginia State 48-7 in the season opener last month.
UVA Wise joined the South Atlantic Conference in 2019, finishing 1-7 in league play and suffering a 63-6 loss at the hands of L-R. But that game was played on the Bears’ homecoming, while Saturday's contest will take place inside the Cavs’ Carl Smith Stadium and will be played on UVA Wise’s homecoming.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m., with the 2-1 Bears (1-1 in SAC play) facing the 2-2 Cavs (1-1 in SAC play) in a battle of teams looking to move up in the conference standings. Mars Hill and Tusculum are also 1-1 in SAC contests, while Newberry (2-0) and Wingate (1-0) are the only unbeaten teams.
“We expect a well-coached Dane Damron (UVA Wise’s head coach) team that will be big and long at wide receiver, and they’re usually pretty aggressive on defense,” L-R head coach Mike Jacobs said of the Cavs, who defeated Carson-Newman 33-7 in their league opener last Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak, during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday afternoon.
UVA Wise freshman running back Jaevon Gillespie is the conference’s reigning offensive player of the week. He finished with 166 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries a week ago, also catching two passes for 17 yards.
But Gillespie will be going up against a Bears defense that allowed a stingy 2 yards per carry against Mars Hill last Saturday. The Lions were held to 60 yards on 30 carries, and they had minus-3 rushing yards in the first half.
“We did a really good job, got back to playing our style of defense last weekend in terms of stopping the run,” said Jacobs. “... So that’ll be a big key for us, the line of scrimmage battle on both sides of the football.”
Senior defensive tackle Dan Louba and Co. also got pressure on Mars Hill senior quarterback Jimmy Urzua throughout last week’s contest. Louba sacked Urzua four times to tie L-R’s single-game record, while the likes of senior safety Eric Jackson (team-high 12 tackles) and linebackers Jon Ross Maye (11 tackles) and Percy King (four tackles), a freshman and redshirt sophomore, respectively, were among the other defensive players who stood out against the Lions.
“Our kids really laid it on the line defensively last week,” said Jacobs, who lauded Maye’s “aggressive to the football” and called King “one of our most consistent players on defense.”
Additionally, L-R has done a good job of winning the turnover battle thus far. The Bears’ offense has two giveaways, while the defense has six takeaways.
“It’s something we pay quite a bit of attention to, and it’s also one of those things that if it’s going well you don’t want to talk about it,” said Jacobs of L-R’s ball protection. “But our guys work at it and it’s something that we do work on consistently in practice, both protecting the football and taking it away.
“We want to be intentional and forceful on defense in removing the football, but (I’m) happy with the way that we’ve protected the football,” he added. “That’s kept us in some close games and it always gives you an opportunity to win when you win the turnover battle.”
Jacobs does want to see more consistency from his team, as the offense got off to a slow start last week before finishing with 451 total yards. Senior QB Grayson Willingham completed 22 of 40 passes for 287 yards and three TDs, all to senior wide receiver Dareke Young, who had eight receptions for 160 yards to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for his career.
Speaking of Young, his three-TD performance marked only the seventh time in program history that an L-R player has caught three TD passes in a game. And freshman RB Dwayne McGee added 18 carries for 122 yards and a score as he crossed the century mark for the fifth time in seven collegiate games.
“As it pertains to last week’s game, I thought we had a bit of a slow start on offense, and sometimes there’s a variety of reasons for that, but defensively we pitched a shutout in the first half,” said Jacobs. “When we’re playing good in all three phases at the same time, we’re a tough team.”
L-R also needs to clean up the penalties. After entering the Mars Hill game as one of the least-penalized teams in the country, the Bears committed 11 infractions for 138 yards last Saturday.
“We’ll take gameplay type penalties, if you’re playing hard and it’s an aggressive play that you’re just trying to make,” said Jacobs. “But the dumb ones, the self-inflicted, the personal fouls, those are the ones that are critical. ... And with a young team sometimes those are growing pains, but we’ve got to do better on the self-inflicted ones, and we’ve certainly worked and talked and analyzed and all that stuff to make sure that we’re on track going forward.”
UVA Wise has an offense that likes to employ an up-tempo style. In addition to the aforementioned Gillespie, the Cavs are led by redshirt QB Lendon Redwine (97-of-152 passing for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns against five interceptions) and redshirt senior WR Devin Heckstall (21 catches for 327 yards and four TDs), among others.
“They like to throw the ball, so our main goal as a D-line is just to get home, just have a big game,” said Louba. “They have big receivers, so he’s (Redwine) gonna like to throw it up to them. We’re just gonna have to prepare and be ready for that.