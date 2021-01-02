Ole Miss takes down No. 7 Indiana in Outback Bowl

Indiana created a stir by removing Big Ten logos from their uniforms before the game, sparking speculation of a rift between the Hoosiers and the conference after the team did not receive a berth in a New Year's Six game.

The Big Ten logo was replaced by an Outback Bowl logo on jerseys, and the letters “LEO” were added to helmets.

Coach Tom Allen issued a statement to clarify “what we are wearing on our uniform and helmet,” noting that ever since he took over as coach at Indiana the program’s mantra has been “LEO, Love Each Other.”

“This season has been the most trying we will ever experience, and we felt it was appropriate to showcase LEO, which has carried us through one of the most historic years in Indiana football history,” Allen said. “We did not intend to show any disrespect to anyone. We are a proud member of the Big Ten and are always representing our conference.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Ole Miss: The Rebels appeared in a bowl for the first time since in five years, finishing on a winning note despite playing without two of their most productive offensive players — receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah — who opted out of the remainder of the season to focus on the NFL draft.