Oklahoma State faces Baylor for Big 12 crown

The Cowboys were going to be in the Big 12 title game no matter what happened against the Sooners in the Bedlam game. But winning prevented back-to-back games against their in-state rival and put Baylor in the championship game.

Baylor lost 24-14 loss at Oklahoma State on Oct. 2 in its lowest-scoring game of the season.

“The first thing that pops out, that was our first really road environment,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “Pressure creates abnormal behavior ... there were a lot of unforced errors in that game, things unfortunately that we could control that we didn’t do a very good job with.”

Still, the Bears are in their second Big 12 title game in three seasons. They made it in coach Matt Rhule’s final season before he went to the NFL, and they have returned. They went 2-7 last year in Aranda’s pandemic-altered debut, then added offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

“When I got here, I saw the talent and the work ethic, and then with the new staff coming in I knew there was a different mindset going on, and everyone was moving in the same direction,” transfer receiver Drew Estrada said. “When you have that going on and start winning games and have the momentum, you see what’s happened this year.”