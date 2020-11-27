Notre Dame visits UNC in pivotal ACC matchup

CHAPEL HILL — Second-ranked Notre Dame is moving closer to playing for its first-ever conference championship and returning to the College Football Playoff. The next challenge is slowing No. 25 North Carolina’s high-scoring offense.

The Fighting Irish enter today’s game sitting alone atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings after surrendering their long-cherished football independence for this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. And as it pursues a spot in the league championship game Dec. 19, Notre Dame (8-0, 7-0 ACC) sits at No. 2 in Tuesday night’s first set of CFP rankings.

The visit to the Tar Heels represents its last scheduled game against a ranked opponent as the league enters final weeks filled with a growing number of rescheduled dates.

“Certainly we want to take care of what’s in front of us, so what’s important for us is North Carolina,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “But we know what the schedule looks like.”

Notre Dame has its Nov. 7 win against No. 4 Clemson, which played without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Fighting Irish host one-win Syracuse next weekend then visit Wake Forest on Dec. 12 in a game postponed from September due to coronavirus issues within the Notre Dame program.