North Georgia run-rules LR in Southeast Regional tourney

The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team was unable to carry the momentum it gained from an extra-inning win over Wingate the day before into the second day of the double-elimination Southeast Regional tournament on Friday afternoon in Hickory. The second-seeded Bears suffered a 10-0, six-inning loss at the hands of third-seeded North Georgia and were forced to face seventh-seeded Wingate again in an elimination game later Friday.

The winner of Friday’s late game between LR (38-15) and Wingate (36-18) — which was completed after presstime — faces North Georgia (44-15) in the championship round today at 1 p.m. at Bears Field. North Georgia will have to lose twice, but can advance to the best-of-three Super Regionals round of the NCAA Division II tournament with a single victory.

The Nighthawks outhit the Bears 10-4 during Friday’s contest, scoring two runs in the top of the second inning before adding four in the third and four more in the sixth. Hannah Forehand had two hits including a three-run home run, while Mallory Parker, Georgia Blair and Madi Perry also had two hits apiece to go with one hit each from Jolie Lester and Olivia Sinquefield.

Lora Beth Wood paced the Bears with two hits, while Hannah Jennings and Katelyn Rackard tallied one hit apiece. On the other side, North Georgia’s Delaney Heaberlin (13-7) was the winning pitcher thanks to six innings of four-hit ball with two strikeouts and one walk.