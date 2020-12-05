No. 9 Miami returns to field in newly scheduled trip to Duke

DURHAM — Ninth-ranked Miami is finally set to play again.

The Hurricanes travel to Duke tonight for their first game since beating Virginia Tech on Nov. 14. It’s the latest among multiple changes to the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule for the Hurricanes, who had spent recent weeks dealing with positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines.

“These kids want to play. They want to finish the season,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said. “You don’t ever know ... with what we went through (with the virus) and what you see going on around the country.”

Miami (7-1, 6-1 ACC) was set to visit Wake Forest tonight, but the Demon Deacons recently paused football activities due to their own coronavirus concerns. The ACC revised the schedule last Sunday for Duke to host Miami instead of Florida State this weekend.

Miami is trying to keep alive its slim hopes of reaching the ACC title game. The Hurricanes must win out and see Clemson lose at Virginia Tech this weekend for Miami to meet No. 2 Notre Dame.

It’s easy to see how Miami might not be razor-sharp tonight, too, considering it's had essentially two weeks away from football amid coronavirus issues along with players having exams this week.