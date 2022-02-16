No. 9 Duke edges Wake Forest 76-74

“He was still in the building and we got to see him for a few minutes," Scheyer said. "He was happy, but he needs to take care of himself right now and go from there.”

Scheyer, who has been designated as Krzyzewski's successor when he retires after the season, said his mentor needs rest. But he nor the school offered additional details on Coach K, who turned 75 years old on Sunday.

The game also included Duke (22-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) rolling to a 19-point lead after halftime, only to watch Wake Forest (20-7, 10-6) rally to tie the game at 74 on Alondes Williams' free throws with 17.5 seconds left.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero drove the paint on the ensuing possession but missed, only to see the 7-foot-1 Williams snatch the ball and throw it down to roars from the Cameron crowd and a big fist pump from Scheyer.

Officials immediately signaled for a replay review to see if Williams had touched the ball on the rim. That led to a prolonged stoppage with officials at the monitor, with Duke’s players near the sideline motioning to count the basket and Wake Forest’s side waving off the basket.