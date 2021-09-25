No. 9 Clemson tries to solve offensive woes at NC State

The offense led by Devin Leary struggled in that game. That unit now faces a defense carrying the load for the Tigers, part of a big opportunity for the Wolfpack and ninth-year coach Dave Doeren.

“Sometimes you get too caught up in comparisons,” Doeren said. “The bottom line is we want to be the best we can be here and to be the best N.C. State possible, we have to go out and not beat us, and play as hard as we can for each other and see where that puts us.”

Some other things to know about today’s Clemson-N.C. State game:

LEAGUE DOMINANCEClemson’s win against Georgia Tech improved Clemson to 53-3 against league opponents dating to the start of the 2015 season.

The Tigers split two games last year with Notre Dame, which gave up its football independence for one season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, the Tigers have gone nearly four years since losing to one of the league’s every-year football members (at Syracuse in October 2017).

CLOSER MATCHUP?N.C. State has lost eight straight and 15 of 16 meetings, though the Wolfpack has given the Tigers some of their toughest tussles during their reign.