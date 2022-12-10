No. 9 Bears take down Coker 61-52, move to 9-0

The ninth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team continued its strong start to the 2022-23 season with a 61-52 win over visiting Coker on Saturday afternoon at Shuford Arena. The Bears led for nearly 38 of 40 minutes and only trailed for 12 seconds as they improved to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in South Atlantic Conference play.

Balanced scoring and tenacious defense was again the difference for the Bears, who forced 30 turnovers and finished with 15 steals. LR scored 33 points off turnovers and had three players reach double figures in scoring — Blaikley Crooks with 16 points, Brandi Hudson with 15 and Emily Harman with 12 — while not allowing any Coker player to hit double digits. Hope Richardson led the way for the Cobras with nine points and eight rebounds.

“To be honest with you, we’ve hung our hat on defense the entire year,” LR coach Grahm Smith said. “We’ve talked about that from day one of preseason that we’re gonna win games with our defense, and that’s something that’s carried us the entire year so far. When you turn a team over 30 times then we have a lot of extra opportunities to score the ball.

“Tonight was kind of an ugly game, kind of a grind-it-out game, probably a little bit closer than it needed to be, but we did a great job staying locked in defensively with that mentality,” he added. “And forcing 30 turnovers, even though we weren’t shooting the ball great, enabled us to stay in the game and eventually pull ahead a little bit and get some easy buckets, so that was huge.”

LR notched the first eight points of the game on a layup from Hannah Stull, a steal and layup from Harman, two free throws from Crooks and a right-wing jumper from Harman. Coker (3-5, 0-3 SAC) stopped the run with a layup from Valicia Demeritte around four minutes in, and after Crooks knocked down two more foul shots, the Cobras used a 10-1 spurt of their own to take a 12-11 lead with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter.

Nevertheless, a basket from Brandi Hudson off an assist from Azariah Fields gave the Bears a 13-12 lead. Following a brief tie at 14 apiece, LR received a layup and a 3-pointer from Megan Landsiedel before Coker’s Dominique Rodriguez and Mya Wasswa made back-to-back layups and Crooks scored off an assist from Harman to make it 21-18 in favor of the hosts at the end of the opening period.

LR also scored the first nine points of the second quarter on a driving layup from Harman and seven consecutive points from Hudson, who converted a three-point play, a layup and two foul shots during the run. Coker was able to cut into the deficit a bit, but the Bears still led 35-26 at the half.

It was the Cobras’ turn to start a quarter strong in the third period, as they opened the second half on an 11-4 run to pull within 39-37. However, the Bears outscored Coker 16-3 for the remainder of the quarter, including a 7-0 run in the final 1:10 that made it 55-40 entering the final frame.

The Cobras continued to fight in the fourth quarter, but LR ultimately won by the same margin it had led by at halftime. In addition to her game-high 16 points, Crooks also had six steals to lead all players and was 8 of 10 at the free-throw line, while Hudson finished with five rebounds and Harman had five assists, four boards and three steals.

Landsiedel chipped in eight points for the Bears, including their only two 3s of the contest. She also had two steals to go with seven points, six rebounds and four assists from Fields.

Four different players scored seven points each for the Cobras — Demeritte, Rodriguez, Wasswa and Kristynn Knight — while Demeritte also had eight rebounds and Knight dished out four assists. Coker outrebounded LR 45-30 and had 20 bench points as compared to 15 for the Bears, who held a 19-10 edge in fast-break points.

“It’s been a major key to our success this season has been the amount of depth that we have and just the balance that we don’t have to rely on one or two players to get the job done,” said Smith. “On any given night we could have a number of players score the basketball for us and so having that amount of depth and just balance across the board has allowed us to be successful this year and allowed us to win games consistently so far.”

LR hosts nonconference UNC Pembroke on Monday at 5:30 p.m. before entertaining SAC foe Newberry on Wednesday at the same time. Meanwhile, Coker is at league opponent Catawba on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

“It’s been a tremendous start for our ladies. I’m proud of them and their effort, their dedication, their commitment, so far it’s going really great,” said Smith. “Just the start, though, obviously 9-0 is great but we’ve got a lot of games left and so for us it’s about continuing to stay focused on the goal and the task at hand which is one game at a time and to continue to just have success and momentum moving forward.”