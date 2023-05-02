The eighth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team advanced in the Region 10 tournament with a pair of wins on Monday afternoon against Fayetteville Tech at Highland Recreation Center Field 1.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 42-6 overall and also tie the longest winning streak in program history at 20 games.

Game 1: No. 8 Catawba Valley 12, Fayetteville Tech 1 (five innings)

Behind a trio of home runs from Emma Kuproski, Mya Morency and Alyssa Kropski, the second-seeded Red Hawks took the opening game of the best-of-three series against the seventh-seeded Trojans via run rule.

Catawba Valley recorded 12 hits in the contest, including a team-high three hits from shortstop Jessica Cannon. Chesney Stikeleather and Annie Andrews added two hits each for CVCC.

Red Hawk pitcher Mayson Lail allowed just four hits, one run and struck out seven Trojan batters to improve to 22-4 on the season.

Game 2: No. 8 Catawba Valley 6, Fayetteville Tech 1

The Red Hawks scored five runs in the first two innings, gaining control early on their way to a five-run game two win against the Trojans to clinch the best-of-three series.

Camryn Bryant led Catawba Valley offensively, going 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored. Chesney Stikeleather added a hit and three RBIs for CVCC, and Annie Andrews connected on her 13th home run of the season.

On the mound, Red Hawk starting pitcher Jillian Jones allowed seven hits, one unearned run and one walk while striking out two batters. With the win, she improves to 19-2 on the spring season.

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team awaits the winner of third-seeded Bryant & Stratton or sixth-seeded Richard Bland on Friday in the Region 10 tournament being held by Louisburg College. The tournament is double-elimination format.

The Region 10 tournament champion will travel to the Region 8 champion from Florida for the South Atlantic District tournament May 12-14.

The winner of the South Atlantic District tournament earns a bid to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Tournament, which takes place at Tyger River Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina May 23-27.